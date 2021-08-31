The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of The Travelers Companies worth $64,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

