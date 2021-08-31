The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

DIS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.72. 94,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

