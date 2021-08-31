The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.29. 197,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80. The company has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

