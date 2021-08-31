The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $146,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.14. 516,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $329.15 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

