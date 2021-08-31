The Walt Disney (DIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/27/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – The Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney's third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ now expects fewer net subscriber additions for its direct-to-consumer services in the second half of 2021. Moreover, the company plans to launch STAR+, its stand-alone general entertainment and sports streaming service in Latin America, on Aug 31. The upcoming movies, including Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The King’s Man and Deep Water are anticipated to aid Studio Entertainment’s top line. However, Disney’s cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity”

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – The Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

