Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $51.47 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $51.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

