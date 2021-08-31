Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TRI opened at C$146.45 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$98.68 and a 12 month high of C$147.05. The stock has a market cap of C$72.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

