Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,680 shares.The stock last traded at $117.26 and had previously closed at $116.18.
Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
