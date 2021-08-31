Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,680 shares.The stock last traded at $117.26 and had previously closed at $116.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.