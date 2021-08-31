THORChain Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $9.87 or 0.00020952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $136.40 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

