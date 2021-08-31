ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $206,806.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDUP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 672,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,496. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

