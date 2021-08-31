ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Alon Rotem Sells 6,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 672,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,496. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.