ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 2.8%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 4,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $44,157,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $350,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

