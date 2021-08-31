Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 142,453 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,000. Upstart comprises about 6.1% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,167. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $228.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,706,466 shares of company stock valued at $343,947,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

