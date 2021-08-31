Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

