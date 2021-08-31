Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.20 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,667 shares during the period. Nielsen comprises about 4.9% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nielsen worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.