Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Inari Medical makes up 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,203,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.91 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

