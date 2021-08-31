Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. BigCommerce makes up approximately 0.6% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 703,483 shares of company stock valued at $47,160,458. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,745. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.45. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.