Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 32,432 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up about 5.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sunrun worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 634.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 376,336 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

