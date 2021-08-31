Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 109,349 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,891,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $13,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 6,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

