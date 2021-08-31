Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,533 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 101,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

