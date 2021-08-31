Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,151 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 4.9% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

