TigerCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.26 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $791,035.26 and approximately $6.26 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00840342 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

