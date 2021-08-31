TigerCash Price Up 19.7% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $867,787.37 and approximately $5.78 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

