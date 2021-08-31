Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $996,628.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

