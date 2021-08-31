TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,147,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 56.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

