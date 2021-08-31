Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005807 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006770 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

