Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

