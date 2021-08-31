TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 64,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

