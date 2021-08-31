TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TMXXF opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

