Tokes (TKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.