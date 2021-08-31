TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 272,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $219.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.