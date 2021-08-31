Tornado Cash Trading 49.4% Higher Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $80.24 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $74.52 or 0.00152762 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,773 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

