Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Tops $0.0000

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $29,287.85 and approximately $157.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00133492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.82 or 0.07302860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.67 or 1.00073587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00808275 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

