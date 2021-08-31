Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
