Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

