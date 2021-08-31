TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of TPI Composites worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $231,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of TPIC opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.73 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

