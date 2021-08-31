TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 4.6%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.51. Approximately 2,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,653. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

