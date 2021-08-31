Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,224 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,784. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

