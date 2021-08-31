Traders Buy Large Volume of Workday Put Options (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 34,021 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,912% compared to the typical volume of 1,691 put options.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

