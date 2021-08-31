Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,418 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 679% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

