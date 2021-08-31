Traeger Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger’s (NYSE:COOK) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Traeger had issued 23,529,411 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $423,529,398 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Traeger’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of COOK opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

