Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,783 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

