Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

TT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,416. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

