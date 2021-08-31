Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.09

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 11089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $506.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth $211,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

