Transcodium (TNS) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $172,721.91 and $163.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

