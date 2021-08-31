TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 3.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

NYSE TDG traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.38. 787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

