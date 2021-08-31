Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.22

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.22 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 997 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.81.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,497.00).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.