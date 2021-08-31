TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 3,880,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.56.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

