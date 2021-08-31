TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.