Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,183. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of 605.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

