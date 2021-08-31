Tredje AP fonden Acquires 15,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.